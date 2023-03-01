Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi condoles deaths in Hapur road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the deaths in a road accident">accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on the Delhi- Lucknow National Highway.

Four members of a family were killed when a speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the National Highway-9 late on Tuesday night, the police said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident">accident in the Hapur district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, he has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," an official release said.



The Chief Minister has directed officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment, it said

According to the police, the family was returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Garhmukteshwar and headed towards Delhi when the accident">accident took place.

The police said that the bodies of the four deceased have been sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in Thane, a youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said.

The injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said. (ANI)

