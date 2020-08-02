Uttar Pradesh CM's visit to Ayodhya cancelled today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya today to review the preparations for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony, stands cancelled.

The visit has been cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun who was was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

He was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today to take stock of preparations for the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of several states, ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others are also likely to participate.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

