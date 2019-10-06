Uttar Pradesh: Confident of forming government in 2022, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that with the growth of the Samajwadi Party (SP) family he is confident of forming the state government in 2022 again.

"In the coming times, we will fight the elections together. The SP family has grown and we will surely form the government in the state in 2022," Yadav told reporters.

Yadav, who was speaking after several leaders from other parties joined the SP, criticised the state government for eating up one crore jobs by putting restrictions on the work of DJs in the state.

Yadav further said that the land for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur was allotted under his government during 2012-2017.

He said that the BJP wanted to adopt Swadeshi and now they are engaged in depriving the backward people of their rights. He said that the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to privatise the dairy industry is wrong.

Yadav went on to say that the BJP could not fight the election on its own in Maharashtra and is, therefore, engaged in divisive politics there. (ANI)