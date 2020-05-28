Uttar Pradesh confirms 269 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 6,991

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): A total of 269 more people have tested positive of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total count to 6,991.

"As many as 269 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Tuesday evening, taking the total tally to 6,991. However, 167 people have recovered today. Till now, 3,991 people have been discharged," read an official statement issued by the state government.

It further read that 182 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

