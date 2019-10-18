Uttar Pradesh: Cong serves notice to MLA Aditi Singh for meeting Adityanath, seeks reply

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A day after party MLA Aditi Singh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, Uttar Pradesh unit Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday said that a notice has been issued to her, seeking an immediate reply else action would be initiated.

"People who think of self-interest and have no ideology can go anywhere. We have issued a notice to her. If there is no reply, further action will be taken against her," UP Congress president Lallu told ANI.

Aditi on Thursday met Chief Minister Adityanath and said that her meeting was related to developmental works in her constituency -- Raebareli Sadar.

Responding to Lallu's statement, Aditi said: "My intention is to work for the development of my constituency. He (Ajay Kumar Lallu) is president of Uttar Pradesh Congress and I respect him. It is his right to take steps that he thinks are appropriate."

Speaking on the show-cause notice issued to her party for attending the special Assembly session on October 2, the Congress MLA said that she stands by her earlier statement.



"I took the decision to go to the assembly session because Uttar Pradesh qualifies for 16 of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. I wanted to talk about it. I wanted to talk about development," she had earlier said.



Congress had boycotted the 36-hour long special session of the state assembly on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, but Aditi attended the session. (ANI)

