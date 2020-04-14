Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 657

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 14 (ANI): A total of 657 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health).

Of these cases, 49 patients have been cured and discharged while eight have succumbed to the deadly virus.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to hold a video conference with the officials of various departments including police, administrative and health to take further decisions for the second phase of the lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Nardenra Modi today.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country went up to 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have been cured and discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)