Uttar Pradesh: Crocodile rescued from toilet of house in Firozabad

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:12 IST

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A crocodile was rescued from inside a toilet of a house in Firozabad's Mohabbatpur village in Uttar Pradesh by a non-government organisation, Wildlife SOS on Friday.
"The reptile was rescued from the house in Firozabad and was taken to Agra to be released in the Yamuna river," a spokesperson from the NGO said.
Visuals from the scene showed the crocodile scurrying into the river after it was released from the cage it was rescued in. (ANI)

