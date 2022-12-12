Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US for attracting investments under 'Invest UP'

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): A Uttar Pradesh government delegation, led by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, along with the advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Awasthi, will be visiting New York and San Francisco this week to attract investors for the state under 'Invest UP', stated a press release by the UP government on Sunday.

The focus area of the delegation would be IT and electronics, Agro and Food Processing, Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device, Energy, venture Capitalist, Retail, Automobile Components, Electric Vehicle and Textile sectors.

According to the release, the delegation will comprise the Additional Chief Secretary and CEO of 'Invest UP', Arvind Kumar, Secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath, Amit Singh and UP MLA Siddharth Nath Singh.

The delegation will be interacting with the Indian diaspora on December 12 in New York. It will be followed by an Investor Showcase for the 'Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023', on December 13.

The opening address of both events will be delivered by the Consular General of India, Randhir Jaiswal. Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph will present the vote of thanks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be addressing the two events through a video conference.

The delegation will depart for San Francisco on December 14. It will then participate in the Investor Showcase for the 'Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023', on December 15.

Consulate General of India, San Francisco, US, Dr Nagendra Prasad will deliver the welcome aggress as well as the vote of thanks at the event.

The delegation will also meet several US companies and startups, during the visit, aiming to attract investment for the state in the targeted sectors, the release informed.

The delegation will return to India on December 18. (ANI)