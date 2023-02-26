Uttar Pradesh DGP assures action against those involved in Umesh Pal's murder

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday assured to take action against those involved in the Umesh Pal murder and said that multiple teams have been engaged to investigate the case.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh DS Chauhan said, "A probe into the murder is going on and multiple teams are working on it. I am sure that the hard work of our jawans and officers will take this case to its final conclusion."

"We are collecting all kinds of evidence, and people those involved in the murder case will be behind bars and case will be closed down soon," the DGP added.

According to the Prayagraj police, the police have detained more than half a dozen people in the Umesh Pal murder case. These include two sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed.

One of the policemen engaged in Umesh Pal's security was also killed and another is still injured.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in several cases, was shot dead while his two police gunners were critically injured in a shootout in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24, Commissioner of Police (CP), Prayagraj Ramit Sharma informed on Saturday.

Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and the gunners, the CP added.



"The seriously injured persons were initially taken to SRN hospital for treatment. Umesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment. We are searching for CCTV footage of the area. The investigation is underway," the CP further added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Siddharth Nath Sing on Sunday met the family of Umesh Pal and assured them of full security.

While talking to ANI, Siddharth Nath Singh said, "The incident is a challenge for the law and order of the entire state."

On being asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement in the state Assembly about mixing the criminals in the soil, Siddharth Nath said, "We should leave this matter to the police. The police have their own methods. Police are doing their work."

"Umesh Pal's wife has also expressed confidence in the government's action and has also expressed her desire to meet Yogi Adityanath. The wife told that she is still receiving threats from the criminals," he added.

While talking to ANI, Umesh Pal's wife said, "That is why we are feeling insecure. The government should provide security to our family and make arrangements to meet Yogi Adityanath."

Shanti Devi, the mother of the victim said, "We were afraid earlier and are still afraid today."

Expressing satisfaction over the government's action, she said, "I want to meet Yogi Adityanath." (ANI)

