Uttar Pradesh: DGP calls high-level meeting ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 07 (ANI): Director General of Police on Sunday called a meeting in Noida to take stock of arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra. Chief Secretary and other police officials from Uttrakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan were also present.

DGP OP Singh directed the officials to ensure successful completion of Kanwar Yatra, scheduled to commence from July 17.

Police officials were instructed to be vigilant and deal with crime strictly, especially on crimes related to women.

Along with police officials, DGP had also called a meeting of transport department officials.

Chief Secretary also met officials of urban development and other departments to review arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that DJs will be allowed during 'Kanwar Yatra' if they play bhajan and not filmy songs.

"DJs will not be banned during the 'Kanwar Yatra' but they should only play bhajans. No filmy song is allowed," read an official statement from CMO's office.

The Kavan Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwaris (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. (ANI)