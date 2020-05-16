Uttar Pradesh DMs directed to arrange buses for migrant workers walking home on foot

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General Law and Order PV Ramasastry on Saturday said all District Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to arrange buses for migrant workers who are seen walking on foot to their native places.

"All District Magistrates have been instructed to arrange buses for migrant workers who are found walking on foot to send them to their homes," Ramasastry told ANI.

Several accidents involving migrant workers who are taking to the roads have been reported from across the country in recent days.

In an unfortunate incident, as many as 24 migrant labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Auraiya on Saturday morning. (ANI)

