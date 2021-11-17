Uttar Pradesh: Eight wagons of container train from Allahabad to Mughal Sarai derails

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Eight wagons of goods train from Allahabad to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction DDU in Mughal Sarai of Uttar Pradesh derailed on Wednesday morning according to officials.



The incident took place at around 6:40 am near Chandauli station. No injuries have been reported, and restoration work is now underway.



Train services have been interrupted on the said route. Trains on the route will either be diverted or will be arriving via Vyas Nagar to DDU, Rajesh Kumar, CPRO of the East Central Railway Zone.



Restoration work is underway. (ANI)

