Uttar Pradesh election: Samajwadi Party gave election tickets to 'criminals and Mafias', says Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that it has always supported and given election tickets to criminals and mafias.

"Samajwadi Party has always supported criminals and mafias. They're still giving them tickets. If somehow they come to power, UP will see dark days again where law and order were at its worst", said Piyush Goyal.

The Union Minister claimed that the people in Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to bring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back to power in the state.



In this context, Piyush Goyal mentioned jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who recently announced that he will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket which is in alliance with the SP.

"The situation in Uttar Pradesh has changed beyond imagination. An atmosphere of peace persists in Uttar Pradesh now under Yogi Adityanath", said Goyal.

Speaking about Kumar Vishwas accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of having links with separatist outfits, he said, "The whole country will have to pay attention to the issue raised by Kumar Vishwas. I see no issues on his statement." "Punjab is a border state, this type of people (AAP) comes in power it is a matter of concern for all of us. Our country will not tolerate such people in power", said Goyal.

"Our full majority government will come in all the five states", added the Union Minister. (ANI)

