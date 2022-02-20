Uttar Pradesh election: SP gave free hand to Katta and Satta people, says PM Modi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Amid the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the previous Samajwadi Party government saying that the SP during their regime gave free hand to the people of Katta and Satta.

PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Hardoi, said, "People of Hardoi have seen those days when these people had given a free hand to those using 'katta' and those in 'satta' (power)."

PM Modi recalled the Ahmedabad blasts, saying some parties were sympathetic to such terrorists. He accused the Samajwadi Party government of seeking withdrawal of cases against those involved in terror attacks in the state.

Expressing confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will record another victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the people in Uttar Pradesh will play Holi twice this year-first one on BJP's victory on March 10.

PM Modi said, "People of Hardoi, of UP, have made preparations to play Holi twice. First Holi will be played with BJP's bumper victory on March 10. But if you want to play Holi on 10 March, you will have to do the needful at polling booths. Those who used to stop our festivals will get an answer on March 10."

"Be it cleanliness campaign or in any other central scheme, I was not allowed to work in UP. I am an MP from UP. But these people (Samajwadi Party) did not allow the Central government to work. During the Samajwadi Party regime, 34,000 toilets were made for the poor. When Yogi Adityanath came to power, he built 5 lakh toilets for the poor. See the difference-all the extra money used to go into the pockets of the Samajwadi Party people", said the Prime Minister from Hardoi.

While speaking about the electricity connection in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Samajwadi Party kept the people in dark while they illuminated their own house." BJP gave electricity connection to every village. Remember for how many hours in a day the electricity used to be there. Electricity came like a guest. Remember how long it used to take the electricity to come back when a transformer got burnt and how you had to fall on those Babu's feet to get the transformer repaired. The situation is not the same now."

Votes will be cast in Hardoi on March 23. Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway. Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)