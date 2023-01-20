Uttar Pradesh: Four hold journalist and family hostage, Rs 20 lakh cash and jewellery looted

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), January 20 (ANI): Four armed assailants barged into the house of a journalist, held his family hostage and decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the incident was reported on Thursday evening in the Gular Road Mitra Nagar area under the Bannadevi police station of the metropolis.

Police said that four miscreants allegedly barged into the house and fought fiercely with the victim on the strength of weapons. They threatened and held the family hostage, and later decamped with cash and jewellery.



"The accused miscreants created havoc in the entire house and took away Rs 20 lakh cash and jewellery worth several lakh rupees," the police said.

The victim, Sanjay Kumar, a local journalist, later approached the police and lodged a complaint regarding the incident. The victim told the police that he had saved the cash and jewellery for his daughter's marriage.

Following information, a team of regional police officers led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani reached the spot and launched an investigation.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC including loot has been registered. Although the miscreants took away the DVR of the CCTV installed in the house, a probe is underway based on the CCTV cameras outside the house. The accused will be arrested soon," SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said. (ANI)

