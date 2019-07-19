Uttar Pradesh: Four thrash Dalit man, try to burn him alive

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Four men allegedly thrashed and tried to burn alive a Dalit man in the district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

"The victim was going to bring his wife from her house when four upper-caste men stopped and inquired about his caste. When they came to know that he is a Dalit, they first thrashed him and later tried to burn him alive with petrol," as per the FIR.

Rekha, victim's sister, said: "My brother was thrashed without any fault. The guilty should be arrested as soon as possible. He was going to bring back his wife."

Ashutosh Dubey, CMS, Civil Hospital, Lucknow, said: "The victim was admitted in the hospital with 30 per cent burn injuries. He is in critical condition right now. We are doing our best to give him the best treatment possible and save his life."

The FIR was filed at Deva Police station against four men. Two have been identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav and Shravan Kumar Yadav, while two are yet to be identified.

No arrest has been made in the case far. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

