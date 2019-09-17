Uttar Pradesh government announces to implement E-prosecution system

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): In order to accelerate the process of criminal trials, Uttar Pradesh government has announced to enforce e-prosecution system in the entire state.

As part of the same, a training program for prosecution department personnel was organised in Lucknow police headquarters on Monday.

During the training program, Additional Principal Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi directed the officials to ensure the implementation of the e-prosecution system in the state within a week.

Speaking at the occasion DGP OP Singh said, "Officials should ensure that all witnesses are informed through SMS about their day of appearance in the court. They should also receive the mobile numbers of concerned government advocate on their mobile phones. By accelerating the cross-examination of witnesses will help in prompt disposal of cases".

The e-prosecution system will provide the database of different cases through digital medium and status of different cases would be made available with district wise details. (ANI)

