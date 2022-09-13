Uttar Pradesh government begins survey of unrecognised madrassas from today

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday started the process of conducting a survey of the Islamic education institutions.

Bulandshahr Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Kumar Singh said that the survey of all unrecognised Madrasas is starting in Uttar Pradesh from today.

The survey will be on the basis of 12 aspects, according to the government order.

The teams of officials for the Madrassas survey have been constituted by District Magistrate (DM) as per government order.

"As per government orders, a survey of all unrecognized Madrasas is to be done. The DM has constituted teams of officials, Tehsil-wise. Survey work will start today on the basis of 12 points," SDM Arvind Kumar Singh said.



Earlier, the UP government declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and its affiliation with any non-government organisation.

Another reason why the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Government of India (GoI) has taken a decision to conduct a survey of unrecognized Madrassas is to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas.

Danish Azad Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department has informed that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

CM Yogi Adityanath's government is taking a fully active approach regarding the education system in madrassas as all the District Magistrates (DMs) have been issued instructions regarding the survey.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5, teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Once the survey is conducted it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated statements to the District Magistrates (DMs).

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in an aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought. (ANI)

