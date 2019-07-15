Uttar Pradesh govt gives tax concession to small shopkeepers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): In what can be termed as a major concession to the small shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh, Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to drastically reduce the rate of tax levied on their shops.

The decision is ought to benefit numerous small shop owners including tea sellers, tailors, Bread and milk sellers who have their own shops.

As per the Cabinet decision, small shopkeepers having shop area up to 120 square feet are required to pay only one and a half times of the tax levied on the residential plot of the same area. Earlier the tax rate was 5 times the tax on the residential plot of the same area.

Among the other major decisions of the Cabinet are the transfer of land for the development of Defence corridor, penalty on misuse of government symbols, authorizing Ghaziabad and Lucknow Nagar Nigam to sell bonds etc. (ANI)