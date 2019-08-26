Uttar Pradesh govt. scraps 6 allowances for its employees

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has scrapped as many as six allowances meant for its employees including allowance under voluntary family planning program.

The order states, "It is felt that some allowances to the officials and employees of the Uttar Pradesh government, disbursed from time to time, have lost their relevance now. Hence after much deliberation, it is being decided to end such allowance on the approval of Governor."

The allowance includes--two language encouragement allowance, encouragement allowance for computer operations, postgraduate allowance, cash handling allowance, Project allowance (Irrigation Department), Encouragement allowance under voluntary family planning. (ANI)

