Uttar Pradesh govt to organise 'Ramayana' recitation on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Gorakhpur/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki in a 'grand' manner across Uttar Pradesh.

Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on October 9 this year.

This year, the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who is credited with writing the original Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram, will be marked with various events in Uttar Pradesh, including the continuous recital of the Ramayana at all temples of Lord Rama and Hanuman as well as at all places associated with the epic along with the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan'.

To celebrate the 'Valmiki Jayanti' with great enthusiasm, preparations are being made at the development block level.

In pursuance of the objective of the government, the District Magistrate in Gorakhpur has issued detailed guidelines to the CDO, all SDMs, Deputy Director Buddhist Museum and Regional Tourism Officer.



Ever since Yogi Adityanath took over the reins of Uttar Pradesh as the Chief Minister, every year Valmiki Jayanti has been celebrated with pomp in the entire state.

The state government has also revamped the 'Ashram' of 'Sage Valmiki' in Chitrakoot which has now been developed as a tourist destination.

Principal Secretary, Mukesh Kumar Meshram issued directions in this regard to all divisional commissioners and the district magistrates asking them to ensure that Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on a grand scale throughout the state.

The officials have been asked to arrange for the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan' as well as the continuous recital of the Ramayan for 8, 12 or 24 hours and organise similar other events at all places and temples related to Maharishi Valmiki on his Jayanti.

The preparations for the events to be held on Valmiki Jayanti will be reviewed by the nodal officer nominated by the government on the evening of October 8. (ANI)

