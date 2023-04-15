Uttar Pradesh govt to reward top-performing aspirational development blocks

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reward aspirational development blocks that perform exceptionally well in development works as part of its initiative to encourage them to perform better, stated an official release.

Such development blocks will receive prize money of Rs 1 crore from the government.

In the financial year 2023-24, a provision has been made in the action plan to spend the allocated budget in the next three months in the schemes operated under new demand.

As per an official release, under the action plan, this amount will be provided to encourage such aspirational development blocks in the state, which have performed excellently in development works.

The prize money will be provided to the aspirational development blocks after reviewing their performance on various parameters.



"For this, a budget of Rs 5 crore has also been provided to the Planning Department.

The award for outstanding performance can go to a maximum of five development blocks," it read.

In addition, the Planning Department has been given a budget of Rs 1500 crores under the Quick Economic Development Scheme.

The amount will be released as soon as the Chief Minister gives his recommendation for the works proposed by the public representatives.

Similarly, for the successful implementation of the 'Family ID--One Family, One Identity' scheme, an amount of Rs 55 lakh will be spent on human resources, training and information technology among other things. A budget of Rs 2.20 crore is proposed for this. (ANI)

