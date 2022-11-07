Uttar Pradesh govt to run campaign to remove encroachment from enemy properties

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has flung into action against those involved in illegally occupying 'enemy properties'.

To boost the drive, a nodal officer will be appointed to remove encroachments from these properties. Out of a total of 5,936 enemy properties existing in the state, 1826 are under illegal occupation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pursuing the policy of 'zero-tolerance' against any kind of corruption in a high-level meeting has given strict directives ensuring that valuable properties still in illegal possession due to the neglect of previous governments are freed.

According to the website of Uttar Pradesh Bhulekh (upbhulekh.gov.in), about 1,467 enemy properties have been occupied by the mafia and others, while around 369 are occupied by co-occupiers. At the same time, 424 properties are occupied by tenants given on rent at nominal rates during the tenure of Congress, Janata Party, BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments.

In this way, about 2250 enemy properties existing in the state are occupied. The maximum illegal occupancy of enemy properties is in the Shamli district. While Lucknow ranks first in terms of possession by co-occupiers. Also, Lucknow has the highest number of properties in the possession of tenants.

The government is also going to conduct a revaluation of the rented properties. Tenants who have occupied these for decades have been paying nominal rent till now. In view of this, enemy properties will be assessed according to the present market rate. After that, the fare rates will be fixed.



The top three districts in cases of illegal occupancy are Shamli with 482 enemy properties of which 268 are illegally possessed followed by Kaushambi with 456 enemy properties of which are 197 Illegally possessed and Sitapur has 378 enemy properties of which are 111 illegally possessed.

The government has identified 361 enemy properties in Lucknow with 105 occupied by tenants, 274 enemy properties in Muzaffarnagar of which 85 are occupied by tenants and Budaun has 250 enemy properties of which 65 are occupied by tenants.

The top three districts in the case of possession by co-ledgers are Lucknow with 57, Jaunpur with 40 co-ledgers and Deoria with 36.

Notably, the enemy property is the property left behind in India by people who migrated from India to Pakistan or other countries.

After the India-Pakistan War of 1965, the Enemy Property Act was promulgated in 1968.

The ownership of these properties is passed on to a government department known as the Custodian for Enemy Property in India.

The basic assignment of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India is to identify, declare, preserve, manage and take control over the enemy properties and dispose of the property with prior approval of the Government of India under the provisions of the Enemy Property Act, 1968 as amended by the Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2017. (ANI)

