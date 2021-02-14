Uttar Pradesh govt to withdraw cases of lockdown violation against common people

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday has given instructions to withdraw the cases filed against the common people in the state for violating COVID-19 protocols.

"With this move, the Uttar Pradesh government has become the first state in the country to roll out such orders. This move will provide great relief to more than two and a half lakh people of the state," read the press release by the state government on Saturday.

Also, with this move, lakhs of common people will be relieved to travel to courts following their COVID-19 protocol violation cases. The government is preparing to withdraw these cases filed in police stations across the state for violating Section 188 of lockdown.

Recently, on January 28, the government had issued instructions to withdraw the cases filed during the lockdown against traders across the state. After this, Uttar Pradesh law minister Brijesh Pathak had given instructions to the officials to collect the details of the cases filed against the traders.

The state government believes that the common people will otherwise have to face unnecessary problems due to COVID-19 protocol violation lawsuits.

"At the same time, the government believes that this will reduce the burden of lawsuits on the court," stated the release. (ANI)