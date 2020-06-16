Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Among the transferred IPS officers is Anant Dev, currently posted as Police Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kanpur Nagar. He has been appointed as Police DIG STF, Lucknow.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P will be the new SSP of Kanpur.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shahjahanpur, S Channappa has been posted as the SSP of Saharanpur while SP Crime Lucknow, S Anand will be the new SP of Shahjahanpur.

SP Unnao, Vikrant Veer has been made the SP of Hathras, replacing Gaurav Bansal, who has been posted as SP Crime in Lucknow.

In addition, SP ATS Lucknow R P Singh will be the new SP of Sitapur district replacing Deputy Inspector General of Police of Sitapur L R Kumar, has been transferred as DIG vigilance of Lucknow.

Abhishek Dixit, SP Pilibhit is the new SSP of Prayagraj. Rohan P Kanai has been made the new SP of Unnao, while Jai Prakash is the new SP of Pilibhit.

Pratap Gopendra Yadav, who was posted as SP Baghpat, has been transferred to DGP Headquarters in Lucknow.

Ajay Kumar Singh is the new SP of Baghpat. (ANI)

