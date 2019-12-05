Uttar Pradesh law and order in disarray: Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): After a rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao allegedly by the man who is accused of raping her, along with four others, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Thursday said that incident depicts that the law and order situation is very bad in Uttar Pradesh.

"Not only the incident of Unnao, but the incident of Chitrakoot shows that the situation in the whole of Uttar Pradesh is very bad. The law and order situation is in a disarray. What can I say to the men? If you are standing in front of me, sometimes it seems that I will do something against you," Jaya Bachchan said.

Four men have been arrested for setting the woman on fire but the main accused is still absconding.

A rape survivor was set ablaze in the Bihar area of Unnao on Thursday morning.

The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

"The victim has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up the three accused, search for the other two is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case. One accused in that case has also been rounded up," Vir had said to the media. (ANI)