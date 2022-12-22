Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow school timings changed amid cold wave in North India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Amid the cold wave, the school timings of children from class 1 to class 8 in Lucknow have been changed from 10 am onwards to 3 pm, till December 31.

"In view of the dense fog and cold, all the schools from class 1 to 8 in the district are now instructed to open from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm," the DM order read.

As the cold wave tightened its icy grip across North India, Delhiites on Thursday once again woke up to dense fog cloaking the whole city.



A dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana continued on Thursday morning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense fog engulfed Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur with people complaining of visibility dropping below 10 meters.

"There is a lot of fog in the morning, the visibility has been reduced below 10 meters. There is no visibility in the area, where there is no movement of traffic," Abhishek Singh said on his way to coaching.

"It is very cold in the morning, the cold wave has increased a lot. The fog is so thick that nothing is visible beyond 8-10 meters. It is also difficult to take the children to school," another resident of Gorakhpur, Dharampal Singh said.

"Yesterday a vehicle pile-up accident was witnessed near the Tendua Toll Plaza. There was no casualty anywhere, but we are requesting people not to come out of their houses in this weather and drive less," he added. (ANI)

