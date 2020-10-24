Uttar Pradesh: Mahila help desks set up in 1,535 police stations

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration of Mahila help desks in all 1,535 police stations of the State via video conferencing as a part of Mission Shakti.

"This campaign should become part of our lives and we will continue it for the next six months at least," said CM Yogi.

Earlier on October 18, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had interacted with women representatives through video conferencing, the second day of Mission Shakti, symbolising self-reliance and empowerment.



The Chief Minister was apprised of the work done in villages for women welfare by the representative of the gram panchayat.

On October 17, the Chief Minister had asserted that culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly as there will be a separate room now for women complainants in 1,535 police stations across the state.

Adityanath made these remarks while launching "Mission Shakti" programme for women security in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

