Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death for objecting to loud music on Janmashtami

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men after he objected to loud music being played by a DJ on the occasion of Janmashtami in Patel Nagar area here.

"The incident took place on Saturday. Sunny Jaiswal and his father objected to the loud music being played by the DJ. They informed police which reached the spot. However, Sunny and his father said that they will sort out the issue. Later, the accused, who were young men, attacked the duo during which Sunny sustained severe injuries and died," District Magistrate Sripati Mishra told reporters here on Sunday.

"His father is undergoing treatment at a hospital and the condition is fine. Three accused have been arrested while three are absconding," he added.

After the incident, several shops in the area downed shutters and police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.


