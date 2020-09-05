Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun trial runs of metro trains ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.
Workers have carried out the sanitisation work at the stations and also inside the trains.
A couple of days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.
Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Home Ministry. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation starts trial runs ahead of resumption of services
ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:09 IST
