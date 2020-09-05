Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation starts trial runs ahead of resumption of services

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun trial runs of metro trains ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.

Workers have carried out the sanitisation work at the stations and also inside the trains.

A couple of days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Home Ministry. (ANI)