Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl found dead in field near Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): A minor girl was found dead in a field near Ghaziabad, informed police officials on Sunday.

"The body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered," said DCP Rural, Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar.

Ravi Kumar said that teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter.

Further details are awaited.

