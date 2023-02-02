Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped, investigation underway

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Malipr police registered a case after a minor girl was allegedly raped while playing.

"The incident took place on Tuesday late evening, and the family members lodged a complaint with the police," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jalalpur Devendra Kumar Maurya.



The accused is reported absconding.

"On receiving information that a minor girl had been raped, we registered a case under relevant sections. The accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

