Uttar Pradesh: One person killed in scuffle in Kairana

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): One person was killed in a scuffle between youths in Kairana town of the district. The incident was reported from Pavati village in the Kairana police station limits.

Some people allegedly thrashed a father-son duo with sticks because of which the father died on the spot while the son was injured and later got admitted to the hospital.

"We received the information about the death of a person in Pavati village. Our team reached the spot and we came to know that there was a dispute between some young men regarding a bike. We have directed a post mortem examination of the body and whatever findings we get, we will act on it accordingly," Superintendent of Police, Kairana, Ajay Kumar said. (ANI)

