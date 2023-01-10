Uttar Pradesh: Out of jail, molestation case accused arrested again for sexually abusing victim

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): A man released from jail on bail in a case of molestation of a school girl recently has been arrested again for allegedly molesting the victim and threatening her to withdraw the case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police said on Monday.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Anas, was arrested by Kanpur police and sent to jail two years ago after a girl filed a molestation case against him.

The victim, a school girl had filed a molestation case against a young man two years ago.

The incident took place at a school in Metropolis area of Kanpur. It was alleged that he was following the girl for two years.

The accused allegedly flirted with the girl in school and also tried to rape her, the police said.



When the girl informed her parents about the incident, her father approached the police and lodged a complaint.

On the basis of this, he was arrested and later sent to jail, officials said.

They said that the accused was released on bail recently.

After his release from jail, he allegedly started following the girl at the school and molested her again. The accused allegedly threatened to withdraw the case, the police said.

"The girl's family after coming to know about this approached the police and lodged a complaint. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Naubasta Police Station, and the accused was arrested on Sunday," Additional DCP Kanpur City Ankita Singh told ANI.

"We went through the accused's criminal record and found three complaints lodged by the victim's family in the same matter. We are going to extern him from district limits," ADCP Singh added. (ANI)

