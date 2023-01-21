Uttar Pradesh: Over 1.9 cr devotees, saints take holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Over 1.90 crore pilgrims took the holy dip in 'Sangam' to attain salvation on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, informed the government on Saturday.

As a mark of respect, the Yogi Adityanath government showered flower petals from a helicopter, increasing the enthusiasm among the devotees.



To ensure that the auspicious tradition of a month-long 'Magh Mela' and holy bathing at the Sangam takes place smoothly, the Yogi-led state government made all efforts by providing strict security amidst hygienic surroundings to all the devotees.

On the banks of Sangam-- the confluence of holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, more than 12 bathing ghats were made, and the devotees were comfortably bathing to gain virtue.

In order to manage the organisation of this Magh Mela, which extends over an area of 700 hectares, as many as 194 magistrates and 98 sector officers were deployed.

Due to the continuous monitoring of Magh Mela by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the enthusiasm of the devotees was visible despite the severe cold and poor weather conditions.





Magh Mela officer Arvind Singh Chauhan said, "Due to the special crowd management during Mauni Amavasya, more than 1.90 crore devotees had conveniently taken a holy dip in the Sangam by noon; by the evening, this number is probably going to exceed two crore."

On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flower petals were showered on the devotees by helicopter, which was highly appreciated by the pilgrims as it honoured the divine festival.

The state government has ensured all arrangements, including security and convenience of the devotees who visit and stay on the ghats of Sangam for the month-long Kalpvas during the Magh Mela.



'Magh Mela' also called as 'Kumbh Mela' or 'Magh Kumbh Mela' is organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 6 till February 18. The fair is held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers.

With an aim to facilitate devotees visiting, the district administration has deployed water ambulances at the ghats.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is also using body cameras at 'Magh Mela' underway in Prayagraj.

Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion. It falls on the month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar. On this day people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate themselves to remaining mute and try to connect their inner selves and God.

It is also believed that during the Magh month as per Hindu beliefs the river water turns into nectar. So the devotees take a bath in this nectar as it leads to an enlightened life. (ANI)

