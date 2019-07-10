Uttar Pradesh: Police catches hold of two arms smugglers

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI):Police on Wednesday apprehended two men in the Kairana Titarwara forest seized country-made weapons and ammunition from them.

The two smugglers were going to Haryana to supply these arms, police said.

The police had received information about them from one of their sources. They went to Titarwara to accost them.

"Both these goons had gone to Kairana village to purchase arms. We nabbed them with the help of one of our sources," S P Ajay Kumar Pandey said. (ANI)

