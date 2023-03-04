Uttar Pradesh: Police conduct security check through drones ahead of Holi celebration

Muzzafarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): In a bid to curb cross-border trading of spurious liquor ahead of the Holi festival, Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday carried out a security check operation in Muzaffarnagar district using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

The monitoring operation through an aerial view was launched in the jungle area under the Bhopa Police Station limits, along the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border.





The police also raided the houses of people with a history of bootlegging.

Noting the crackdown against spurious liquor, Bhopa Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav, said that this operation is an addition to the police's ongoing campaign against illicit liquor consumption.

"The surveillance campaign against illegal liquor was carried out under the direction of Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar and Superintendent of Police, Rural. This was done through drone cameras in every area adjacent to the Uttarakhand border under the police station Bhopa," he said.

"As a part of this, houses of accused, involved in illegal liquor cases in the past, were also raided," Yadav said adding that all these preparations are being done in view of the upcoming Holi festival. (ANI)

