Uttar Pradesh: Policeman suspended for molesting schoolgirls after his video goes viral

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked and suspended a policeman after a purported video of him molesting school children went viral.



Taking cognizance of the video, police suspended Saadat Ali immediately, officials said.

"A video had surfaced in the Cantt Police Station area, in which a policeman, Head Constable Saadat Ali, could be seen, molesting school girls. In response to the incident, he has been suspended and a case has been registered against him," Aparna Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

