Uttar Pradesh: Portion of 4-storey building collapses in Kanpur, 2 trapped

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Kanpur following rainfall on Thursday night.

The mishap took place in the Mulganj Police Station area of the city.

SSP Kanpur Nagar Preetinder Singh said, "A woman and a girl are feared trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway. An Army team has been called to join the operation."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

