Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik (File Photo/ANI)
Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik (File Photo/ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: Ram Naik writes to CM Yogi seeking justice in Azam Khan land dispute matter

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:39 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, who completed his term on Monday has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking justice in Azam Khan land dispute matter.
"In a letter received by Congress leader Faisal Khan Lala on Tuesday, he informed that farmers' land has been encroached by constructing Jauhar University's boundary wall there. I request you to help us in this matter and provide justice to the farmers," Naik wrote in the letter.
A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged land encroachment cases against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate Anjanaya Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.
"We had received a slew of complaints in this regard, following which a nine-member SIT was formed," Singh told ANI.
In 2014, Madarsa-e-Alia was given to Azam's Jauhar Trust on the lease of 90 years but he later built the Rampur Public School on the Unani Davakhana land and not the leased land, said the District Magistrate.
Singh alleged that Rampur's Murtaza Inter College was also given to the Jauhar Trust on lease for 30 years.
"It was found that the college was run on one portion of the land and the other side had the Samajwadi Party office," he added.
Singh said that all these allegations are being probed by the SIT team.
On July 21, locals, who had registered FIRs against Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district, had met Governor Ram Naik and demanded action against him.
The total number of FIRs, as per the police, against Khan now stands at 26 in cases relating to land grab. Police said the complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine.
The Uttar Pradesh government put the parliamentarian's name on the government's anti-land mafia portal earlier this week. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:42 IST

Parliament session may be extended by 10 days

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended by up to 10 days with the government keen to get through its legislative agenda that includes passage of bills to replace ordinances and some other pending bills.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:33 IST

White tigress brought from Delhi to Lucknow zoo to prevent mortality

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): To increase the population of white tigers in the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Garden here, a white tigress Geetha was brought from National Zoological Park in Delhi in exchange of a tiger Vijay, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:28 IST

J-K: NIA conducts searches in connection with cross-LoC Trade

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at six locations in the state in connection with the ongoing investigation in the cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:24 IST

K'taka govt falls after losing trust vote; CM Kumaraswamy...

Bengaluru (Karnataka), India, July 23 (ANI) With 20 of its MLAs defying party whips, the 14-month-old Congress JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday after its defeat on the floor of the Assembly forcing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to resign.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:17 IST

BSP expels lone K'taka MLA for abstaining from trust vote

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday expelled its lone MLA from Karnataka N Mahesh for abstaining from voting on the trust motion, despite being directed by the party high command to vote in favour of the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:12 IST

Those who have fallen for 'Operation Kamala' will never be...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Soon after losing 'vote of confidence' in the Assembly, senior Congress leader Siddarmaiah said that those who have fallen for 'Operation Kamala' will never be inducted back to the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:05 IST

Political morality, values got defeated by BJP's unscrupulous...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): After the Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, the grand old party will hold nationwide protests against the "immoral political destabilisation" of BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:01 IST

Youth collects soil from bravehearts houses to build memorial on...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Umesh Jadhav, an artist and a resident of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has started a unique initiative to salute the brave hearts of Pulwama incident by visiting the house of every jawan and collecting soil from their house as well as their grave to bui

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:57 IST

Never involved in any scam, says Kumaraswamy

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a spirited hour-long speech in the Assembly before he lost his trust vote, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he was never involved in any scam and did not claim any government privileges because of the state's financial position.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:47 IST

Delhi court summons Kejriwal in defamation case

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Dilip Pandey, Amanatullah Khan and Surender Kumar on August 7 in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:38 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Kargil war memorial on July 26

Drass (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the war memorial in Drass on Friday to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:36 IST

Our win is the victory of democracy: B S Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday night expressed satisfaction with the defeat of H D Kumaraswamy led Congress- JD(S) government in the Assembly.

Read More
iocl