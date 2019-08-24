Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM sets example, cleans up drains

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Anjaneya Kumar Singh, the District Magistrate (DM) of Rampur, who was recently in the news for taking action against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, on Saturday set an example by engaging in the cleaning of drains in the town.

The DM said that if the drains remain clean, only then can people expect to be healthy.

"The drains are choked as they were not cleaned earlier. People should not obstruct the drains by keeping anything on top of them as they carry a lot of diseases. We are campaigning against communicable diseases and we will clean the drains," the DM said.

"On the occasion of Janmashtami, we started the cleaning of drains. We have started this as a movement and within one week we will achieve significant results," he added.

The DM said that he engaged in this drive to spread the message that the workers who clean the drain are also human beings like everyone else.

"I did this to spread the message that how difficult the work of cleaning the drains is and we must respect the workers who carry out this work," he said.


