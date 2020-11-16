Uttar Pradesh reports 1401 new cases of COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 1,401 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

A total of 4,80,965 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the state while the active cases stand at 22,967.

"There have been 1,401 new cases of corona infection in the last 24 hours. There are 22,967 active cases of corona in the state. So far, a total of 4,80,965 Covid-19 patients have been fully recovered in the state, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Alok Kumar," Government of UP tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).



The recovery rate stands at 94.06 per cent and 81,972 samples were tested yesterday in the state.

"A total of 81,972 samples were tested yesterday. Covid-19 recovery rate has been 94.06 per cent in the state, state government mentioned Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Alok Kumar's statemnent in the tweet.

Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579 on Sunday. (ANI)

