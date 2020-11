Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): A total of 1,901 new COVID-19 cases, 2,010 discharges and 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh.



The state Health Department said the active cases in the state stand at 22,991. A total of 4,65,250 patients have been discharged and 7,180 have died due to the virus.

India saw 50,357 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 84,62,081. (ANI)