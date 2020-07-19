Uttar Pradesh reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 2,250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 18,256 in the state.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the total number of cases includes, 19,845 discharged and 1,146 deaths.

"2,250 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state in last 24 hours. Total active cases now stand at 18,256. A total of 19,845 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Death toll is at 1,146," Prasad said.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

