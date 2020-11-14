Uttar Pradesh reports 2,361 new COVID-19 cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 2,361 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active case count to 23,367 here.



"A total of 2,002 discharges and 29 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 23,367. The death toll has risen to 7,354 whereas a total of 4,79,182 discharges have been recorded so far," the state government said in a release.

With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,73,479, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

With 520 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,29,188. The total number of active cases stand at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases stand at 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

