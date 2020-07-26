Uttar Pradesh reports 3,260 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,260 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 23,921 in the state.

A total of 41,641 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The death toll is at 1,426. (ANI)

