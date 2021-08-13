Uttar Pradesh reports 33 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 98.6 per cent

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 33 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and the current recovery rate is 98.6 per cent, said a release by the state government.

The statement said Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Firozabad, Hathras, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Shamli and Sonbhadra districts became Covid free today.

"54 districts of the state did not report any Covid infections in the last 24 hours, while 21 districts reported cases in single digits," it said.

Total 44 people recovered from the disease during the same time period, taking the number of active cases in the state to 469.



So far, 16,85,625 people in the state have recovered from the infection, stated the release.

During the last 24 hours, over 2.38 lakh samples were tested, out of which 33 returned positive, taking the daily rate positivity rate to 0.01 per cent.

As per the release, more than 6.86 crore samples have been tested in the state so far.

Total 8,07,251 people were administered the Covid vaccine during the last 24 hours, taking the total doses administered to date to over 5.63 crores.

More than 4.75 crore people have been administered at least one dose while more than 88 lakh people have been fully vaccinated. (ANI)

