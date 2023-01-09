Uttar Pradesh: RPF officer dies in road accident in Mau Kotwali; probe underway

Mau Kotwali (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer on Monday lost his life after meeting with an accident in the Bhiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Kotwali when he was on his way to work.

According to Chowki Incharge Court Complex, Ratan Lal, the deceased RPF officer identified as Rakesh Kumar Rai, was on his way to the Mau Indara Railway Station when an unidentified vehicle rammed into him in the morning.

The police have sent the body for postmortem.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)