Uttar Pradesh seeks details of people buying medicines for fever, cold from drug stores

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration has instructed drug inspectors to submit details about buyers of medicines for fever, cold and cough, on a daily basis from drug stores in their respective areas.

The Administration has asked the drug inspectors to submit the names, addresses and mobile numbers of people who are purchasing medicines for fever, cough and cold.

They have also been instructed to update the information on the state's Health and Family Welfare Department website, every day by 5 pm.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,902 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 2,072 recovered and 88 people who have died from the infection. (ANI)

