Uttar Pradesh shivers as minimum temperature drops to 3.8 degree Celsius

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): People living in Uttar Pradesh woke up to a chilly morning on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.8 degree Celsius in Bareilly.

According to local weather report published by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, "dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions" can be observed in Bareilly.

In Varanasi, the situation was no different. People lit up fire to keep themselves warm as temperature dropped in the city.

Varanasi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius today.



As per the IMD forecast, Varanasi will experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later' today.

Speaking to ANI, a local in Varanasi said, "It is getting very cold in the morning these days. We lit up a fire to keep ourselves warm."

Another local said, "It is difficult for me to ride a bike in the morning due to low visibility."

Kanpur witnessed a dense fog this morning, recording a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions at some parts also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated parts over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 3 days." (ANI)

